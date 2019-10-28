Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells $108,375.00 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $108,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.34. 19,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,212. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $541.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

