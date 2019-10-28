Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of PVL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.20. 12,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,897. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Permianville Royalty Trust will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

