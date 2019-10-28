Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 160,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11. Personalis has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter worth approximately $38,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter worth approximately $17,685,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter worth approximately $13,554,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,472,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,145,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

