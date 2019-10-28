Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €27.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.34 ($29.47).

Shares of Peugeot stock opened at €24.84 ($28.88) on Thursday. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.89.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

