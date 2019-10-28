Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Reduced by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.25. 17,596,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,217,859. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

