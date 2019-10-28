PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $5.00. PG&E shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 52,917,859 shares trading hands.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Get PG&E alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,864,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,785,000 after buying an additional 1,270,818 shares in the last quarter. Attestor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 8,518,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,244,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,971,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,983 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,042,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,409,000 after purchasing an additional 324,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,984,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 540,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.