Phantasma Tops 24 Hour Volume of $132,400.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. Phantasma has a market cap of $2.66 million and $132,400.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033950 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00072008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00096089 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,390.50 or 0.99179915 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

