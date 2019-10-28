Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Equal weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 857 ($11.20) to GBX 846 ($11.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a reduce rating and a GBX 605 ($7.91) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 748.83 ($9.78).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 707.50 ($9.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 738.20 ($9.65). The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 686.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 689.91.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) by GBX (8) (($0.10)). Equities analysts predict that Phoenix Group will post 2655.000105 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

