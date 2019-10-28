Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0030

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $219,102.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00782793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00163133 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00072741 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003498 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

