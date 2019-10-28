Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phreesia stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of PHR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.76. 99,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($10.30). The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

