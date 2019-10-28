Pinkcoin (PINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,035.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $504,353.00 and approximately $1,035.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 437,831,499 coins and its circulating supply is 412,571,063 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

