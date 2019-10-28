Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,220 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $181.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average of $178.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.49 and a 1-year high of $185.23.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

