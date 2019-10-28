Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $131.03 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

