Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,837 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,639,000 after acquiring an additional 371,626 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,451,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,174,000 after buying an additional 255,387 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,836,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,089,000 after buying an additional 202,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,278,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,046,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,786,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $91.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

