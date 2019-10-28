Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,753 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $129.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.68.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

