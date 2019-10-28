Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Stock Position Lifted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,191,000 after buying an additional 181,489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,385,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PJC opened at $74.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.37. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $82.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PJC. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

