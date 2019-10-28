Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Buy Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. 101,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,156. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.