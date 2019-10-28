Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical research company will earn $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.35. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.89.

EW stock opened at $228.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.93. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $2,266,078.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,019.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,753 shares of company stock worth $25,853,686. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

