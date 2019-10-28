PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1.03 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,352.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.84 or 0.02853522 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00703384 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018302 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000416 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,725,518 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

