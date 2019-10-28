PLATINCOIN Price Tops $7.13 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.13 or 0.00076414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $35.64 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,044,506 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

