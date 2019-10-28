PlayChip (PLA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,667.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, PlayChip has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $3,667.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

