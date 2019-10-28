Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of General Electric by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,903,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 309,755 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 136,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,758,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,105,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,416,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.