Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,165 ($15.22).

POLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,220.50 ($15.95) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,158.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 982.57. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 697.60 ($9.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.19 ($15.87).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

