Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,735.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 113,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

