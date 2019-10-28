Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) PT Set at $47.00 by Bank of America

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) has been assigned a $47.00 price objective by Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,093. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

