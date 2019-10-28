Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 273047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Prairie Provident Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.99.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$27.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

