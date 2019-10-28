Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Down 24.0% in October

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 70.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLPC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.03. 5,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $270.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $114.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.