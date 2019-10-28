Presima Inc. Sells 12,200 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Presima Inc. lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises 3.4% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,921,000 after purchasing an additional 113,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,401,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,907,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,592,000 after buying an additional 617,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,869,000 after buying an additional 638,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,292,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,484,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.88.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $138.68. 302,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,489. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $115.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

