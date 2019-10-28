PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $71.45 on Monday. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,900. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

