Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.70, approximately 7,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 13,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Price Setters Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Price Setters Index ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Principal Price Setters Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.