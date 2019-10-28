Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) Earns Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.20 price target on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a research note on Thursday.

Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34.

