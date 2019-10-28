Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $123.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $311.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

