Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0225 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, LBank, HBUS and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $512.63 or 0.05465086 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00032846 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,629,978,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,529,362 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, HBUS, LBank, Huobi, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.