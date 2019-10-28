Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $146.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.60, but opened at $113.80. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Proofpoint shares last traded at $116.19, with a volume of 41,920 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.26.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $293,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 987 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $115,508.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at $64,717.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,544 shares of company stock worth $8,861,107 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 90.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,832,000 after buying an additional 256,737 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth $4,051,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 74.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth $72,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day moving average is $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.