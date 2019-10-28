Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY) Trading Up 4.5%

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, approximately 34,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 287,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Prophecy Development alerts:

In related news, Director John Lee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,309,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,122,554.46. Insiders have sold a total of 261,714 shares of company stock valued at $84,541 over the last three months.

Prophecy Development Company Profile (TSE:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.