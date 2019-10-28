PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock to $80.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. PROS traded as low as $51.56 and last traded at $51.60, 759,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 403,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

PRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PROS from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get PROS alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $117,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,925 shares of company stock valued at $59,942,502 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.