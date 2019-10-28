Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $210,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

