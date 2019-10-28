Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $123,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $270.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.97. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Reeves purchased 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.