Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Set at $82.00 by SunTrust Banks

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) has been assigned a $82.00 price target by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

PB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. 471,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,614.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

