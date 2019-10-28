Prosperity Capital Management Ltd Buys 3,568,109 Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Prosperity Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,165,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568,109 shares during the period. VEON makes up 95.2% of Prosperity Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 2.74% of VEON worth $115,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VEON by 68.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,337,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762,727 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in VEON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 38,734,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,964,000 after buying an additional 402,800 shares in the last quarter. TT International acquired a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth $64,410,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in VEON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,110,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 477.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,765,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 3,940,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sberbank CIB downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VEON in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.17 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. 80,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,143. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. VEON Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEON Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

