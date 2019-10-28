Proxeus (XES) Price Down 66.1% This Week

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 70.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $537,032.00 and $58.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proxeus has traded down 66.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proxeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00215649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.01487848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029131 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00117755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Proxeus

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.