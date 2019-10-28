PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.65.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.