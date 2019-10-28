Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $51,377.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,687.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,395 shares of company stock worth $158,388 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

