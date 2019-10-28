Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Issued By Svb Leerink

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Analysts at Svb Leerink raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Regenxbio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Svb Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Regenxbio’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

RGNX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital set a $150.00 price target on Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price target on Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $40.58 on Monday. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,058 shares in the company, valued at $338,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,800,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,162. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Regenxbio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

