Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Lowered by Analyst

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantica Yield in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $283.34 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Atlantica Yield has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the second quarter worth about $4,287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 25.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 36.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 704,789 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,294.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 664,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

