Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura lifted their target price on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

GPN opened at $161.34 on Monday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

