Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Banc of California Inc Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

BANC opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $705.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 92.7% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 33,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 726.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 151,175 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

