Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

OC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

Owens Corning stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 105.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $151,655.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,452.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $109,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,362 shares of company stock worth $2,402,018. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

