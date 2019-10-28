Qbao Reaches Market Cap of $662,850.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $662,850.00 and approximately $12,732.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, EXX, CoinEgg and Gate.io. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000618 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, EXX, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

