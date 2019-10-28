Qredit Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $376.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $319,940.00 and $376.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00035728 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003514 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001019 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

